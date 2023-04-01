Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 479K)

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 479K) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1041 and 768 points

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1041 and 768 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 969 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +2% 86.3% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 16:16 hr Gaming - 05:26 hr Standby - 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 October 2022 Release date April 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.