Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor 70 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 482K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 482K) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 774 points

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 774 points Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 86.3% Honor 70 +5% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 122° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 May 2022 Release date April 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.