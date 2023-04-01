Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 482K)
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Reverse charging feature
- 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 774 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1224 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.76:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|90.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|-
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
Honor Magic 5 +83%
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2313
Honor Magic 5 +100%
4637
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1