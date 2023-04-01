Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 482K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 482K) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 774 points

83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 774 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9 PPI 405 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP67 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 86.3% Honor Magic 5 +5% 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° 122° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.