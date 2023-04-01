Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Honor Magic 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5

Самсунг Галакси А34 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Huawei Honor Magic 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 482K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 774 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Honor Magic 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9
PPI 405 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
86.3%
Honor Magic 5 +5%
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Honor Magic 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 740
GPU clock - 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2313
Honor Magic 5 +100%
4637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
482398
Honor Magic 5 +110%
1011533
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2023 February 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
2. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A33 5G
3. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A30
4. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G
5. Honor Magic 5 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
6. Honor Magic 5 and Pixel 7 Pro
7. Honor Magic 5 and X90 Pro
8. Honor Magic 5 and 13 Pro
9. Honor Magic 5 and Galaxy S23 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish