Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 403K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 403K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Weighs 20 grams less

Weighs 20 grams less Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor Magic 5 Lite 872 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 86.3% Honor Magic 5 Lite +4% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:39 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:05 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor Magic 5 Lite 40:40 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.