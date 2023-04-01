Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 482K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.54:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|91%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|-
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
Honor Magic 5 Pro +84%
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2313
Honor Magic 5 Pro +100%
4632
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Magic UI 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
