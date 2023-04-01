Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Honor Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 482K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 740
GPU clock - 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
482398
Honor Magic 5 Pro +111%
1019212
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2023 February 2023
Release date April 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

