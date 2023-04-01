Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 482K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 482K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 91% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 86.3% Honor Magic 5 Pro +5% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 122° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 154 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 144 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 152

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.