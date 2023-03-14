Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Nova 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Huawei Nova 11

68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
71 out of 100
Huawei Nova 11
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Huawei Nova 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 478K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1011 and 786 points
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Nova 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Nova 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1084 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
1013 nits
Nova 11
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
Nova 11 +8%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Nova 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 800 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
786
Nova 11 +29%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2328
Nova 11 +4%
2431
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
478047
Nova 11 +10%
523581
CPU 129705 157375
GPU 137609 1711499
Memory 83375 96225
UX 125604 83714
Total score 478047 523581
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2302 -
Web score 9529 -
Video editing 7450 -
Photo editing 18621 -
Data manipulation 11053 -
Writing score 14829 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:53 hr -
Gaming 06:28 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Nova 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8960 x 6720
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS PureCel
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
Nova 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
2. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A23 5G
3. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G
4. Galaxy A34 5G and Pixel 6a
5. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14 5G
6. Nova 11 and Nova 11 Pro
7. Nova 11 and Galaxy A54 5G
8. Nova 11 and Nova 10
9. Nova 11 and Nova 9
10. Nova 11 and Nova 10 SE
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский