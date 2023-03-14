Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Nova Y91 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Huawei Nova Y91, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 263K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Nova Y91 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Nova Y91

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.89:9
PPI 390 ppi 376 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
1013 nits
Nova Y91
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 214 g (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP67 Yes
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
Nova Y91 +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Huawei Nova Y91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +112%
786
Nova Y91
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +50%
2328
Nova Y91
1553
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +81%
478047
Nova Y91
263692
CPU 129705 -
GPU 137609 -
Memory 83375 -
UX 125604 -
Total score 478047 263692
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2302 -
Web score 9529 -
Video editing 7450 -
Photo editing 18621 -
Data manipulation 11053 -
Writing score 14829 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:53 hr -
Gaming 06:28 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Nova Y91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
Nova Y91
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

