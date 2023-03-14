Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Infinix Zero 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Shows 35% longer battery life (40:04 vs 29:44 hours)
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1013 against 770 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 537K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|253 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|-
|576
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
1018
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2495
Zero 30 +26%
3141
|CPU
|170613
|146892
|GPU
|117115
|238899
|Memory
|98360
|128749
|UX
|148836
|140834
|Total score
|537248
|660641
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2302
|-
|Web score
|9583
|-
|Video editing
|7447
|-
|Photo editing
|18693
|-
|Data manipulation
|11064
|-
|Writing score
|14756
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|XOS 13
|OS size
|38 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|13:53 hr
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the battery life, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.
