Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.