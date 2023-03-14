Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (40:04 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1013 against 770 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 537K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Infinix Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +32%
1013 nits
Zero 30
770 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
Zero 30 +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
1018
Zero 30
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2495
Zero 30 +26%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A34 5G
537248
Zero 30 +23%
660641
CPU 170613 146892
GPU 117115 238899
Memory 98360 128749
UX 148836 140834
Total score 537248 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2302 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9583 -
Video editing 7447 -
Photo editing 18693 -
Data manipulation 11064 -
Writing score 14756 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 XOS 13
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 13:53 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 133 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +35%
40:04 hr
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
Zero 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the battery life, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

