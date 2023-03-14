Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (40:04 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 397K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.5%
PWM 253 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
1001 nits
Edge 30 Neo
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
Edge 30 Neo +3%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +13%
774
Edge 30 Neo
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +16%
2311
Edge 30 Neo
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +19%
475035
Edge 30 Neo
397809
CPU 129705 118163
GPU 137609 101975
Memory 83375 69029
UX 125604 112276
Total score 475035 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G +91%
2303
Edge 30 Neo
1205
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2303 1205
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G +14%
11581
Edge 30 Neo
10149
Web score 9532 9121
Video editing 7448 4474
Photo editing 18557 20396
Data manipulation 11030 8461
Writing score 14777 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 38 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 133 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +40%
40:04 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
90.4 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Neo.

