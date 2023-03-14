Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Moto G23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 251K)
  • Delivers 102% higher peak brightness (1016 against 503 nits)
  • 44% higher pixel density (390 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Motorola Moto G23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Moto G23

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 93.9%
PWM 253 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1111:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +102%
1016 nits
Moto G23
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 184.25 g (6.5 oz)
Waterproof IP67 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
84.9%
Moto G23
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +114%
787
Moto G23
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +70%
2322
Moto G23
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +91%
480253
Moto G23
251149
CPU 129705 68083
GPU 137609 56430
Memory 83375 48906
UX 125604 76476
Total score 480253 251149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G +209%
2302
Moto G23
746
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2302 746
Web score 9501 7237
Video editing 7452 6186
Photo editing 18614 19227
Data manipulation 11045 5438
Writing score 14829 9377
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 38 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:53 hr -
Gaming 06:28 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Moto G23
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +16%
90.4 dB
Moto G23
77.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 January 2023
Release date March 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

