Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Motorola Moto G23
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 251K)
- Delivers 102% higher peak brightness (1016 against 503 nits)
- 44% higher pixel density (390 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|93.9%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|184.25 g (6.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +114%
787
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +70%
2322
1365
|CPU
|129705
|68083
|GPU
|137609
|56430
|Memory
|83375
|48906
|UX
|125604
|76476
|Total score
|480253
|251149
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|2302
|746
|Web score
|9501
|7237
|Video editing
|7452
|6186
|Photo editing
|18614
|19227
|Data manipulation
|11045
|5438
|Writing score
|14829
|9377
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|38 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|-
|Standby
|133 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.
