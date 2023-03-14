Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Motorola Moto G52 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Motorola Moto G52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 264K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 90 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Moto G52 644 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 84.9% Moto G52 +2% 86.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 38 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 Moto G52 n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 Moto G52 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 Moto G52 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Moto G52 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2022 Release date March 2023 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.