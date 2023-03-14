Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Motorola Moto G72 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Motorola Moto G72 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 372K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72 Weighs 33 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED POLED Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 145.9% PWM - 180 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Moto G72 1008 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 166 g (5.86 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 84.9% Moto G72 +2% 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 38 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:16 hr Watching video - 15:35 hr Gaming - 05:28 hr Standby - 136 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Moto G72 36:09 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung 4H7 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 Moto G72 n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 Moto G72 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 Moto G72 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Moto G72 85.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.