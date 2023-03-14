Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 409K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 409K) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 766 and 700 points

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 766 and 700 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP67 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 84.9% Moto G73 +1% 85.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 930 Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 IMG BXM-8-256 GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +9% 766 Moto G73 700 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +16% 2287 Moto G73 1976 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +15% 471816 Moto G73 409710 CPU 129705 121039 GPU 137609 103844 Memory 83375 89521 UX 125604 95904 Total score 471816 409710 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 My UX OS size 38 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 Moto G73 n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 Moto G73 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 Moto G73 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better software, camera, and design.