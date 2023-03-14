Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Motorola Moto G73
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 409K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 766 and 700 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +9%
766
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +16%
2287
1976
|CPU
|129705
|121039
|GPU
|137609
|103844
|Memory
|83375
|89521
|UX
|125604
|95904
|Total score
|471816
|409710
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|38 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8160 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better software, camera, and design.
