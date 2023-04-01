Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Nokia G22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 164K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1080
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +6%
86.3%
Nokia G22
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +144%
766
Nokia G22
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +92%
2299
Nokia G22
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +190%
477321
Nokia G22
164706
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2023 February 2023
Release date April 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

