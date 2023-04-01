Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Nokia G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 164K)

2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 164K) 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1080

More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Nokia G22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 81.1% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +6% 86.3% Nokia G22 81.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2600 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock - 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +144% 766 Nokia G22 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +92% 2299 Nokia G22 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +190% 477321 Nokia G22 164706 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.