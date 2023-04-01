Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +1% 86.3% Phone (1) 85.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L GPU clock - 608 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G 766 Phone (1) +7% 820 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G 2299 Phone (1) +30% 2984 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G 477321 Phone (1) +20% 573486 CPU - 160405 GPU - 175059 Memory - 113702 UX - 130019 Total score 477321 573486 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:12 hr Watching video - 15:54 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 108 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 34:17 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 July 2022 Release date April 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.