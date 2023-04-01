Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)

Самсунг Галакси А34 5G
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (573K versus 477K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
86.3%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 608 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
766
Phone (1) +7%
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2299
Phone (1) +30%
2984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
477321
Phone (1) +20%
573486
CPU - 160405
GPU - 175059
Memory - 113702
UX - 130019
Total score 477321 573486
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Nothing OS 1.5
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:12 hr
Watching video - 15:54 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2023 July 2022
Release date April 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

