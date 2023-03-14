Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs OnePlus 8T

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
68 out of 100
OnePlus 8T
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
OnePlus 8T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (40:04 vs 31:00 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1001 against 794 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (648K versus 475K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 25W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 884 and 774 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus 8T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 760 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.2%
PWM 253 Hz 458 Hz
Response time 1 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +26%
1001 nits
OnePlus 8T
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 800 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~1202 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
774
OnePlus 8T +14%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
OnePlus 8T +35%
3130
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
OnePlus 8T +37%
648942
CPU 129705 182649
GPU 137609 221869
Memory 83375 122363
UX 125604 126134
Total score 475035 648942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
OnePlus 8T +67%
3854
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 23 FPS
Graphics score 2303 3854
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G
11581
OnePlus 8T +1%
11748
Web score 9532 9419
Video editing 7448 5748
Photo editing 18557 28531
Data manipulation 11030 10134
Writing score 14777 14417
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 38 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 11:47 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 13:43 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 04:34 hr
Standby 133 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +29%
40:04 hr
OnePlus 8T
31:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +10%
90.4 dB
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 October 2020
Release date March 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 8T
2. OnePlus 10 Pro or OnePlus 8T
3. Google Pixel 6 or OnePlus 8T
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or OnePlus 8T
5. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
10. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский