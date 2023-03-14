Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
76 out of 100
OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (40:04 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1001 against 870 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 475K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 390 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.8%
PWM 253 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +15%
1001 nits
9 Pro
870 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
774
9 Pro +45%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
9 Pro +57%
3620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
9 Pro +70%
809821
CPU 129705 208536
GPU 137609 313189
Memory 83375 134169
UX 125604 155377
Total score 475035 809821
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
9 Pro +148%
5707
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 99% 57%
Graphics test 13 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2303 5707
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G +2%
11581
9 Pro
11374
Web score 9532 8442
Video editing 7448 6046
Photo editing 18557 28486
Data manipulation 11030 9673
Writing score 14777 15862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 38 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 133 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +26%
40:04 hr
9 Pro
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A34 5G
99
9 Pro +30%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A34 5G
78
9 Pro +38%
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy A34 5G
92
9 Pro +35%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +11%
90.4 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 March 2021
Release date March 2023 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
