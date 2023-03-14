Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.