Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1001 against 619 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (390 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 407K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Nord N300

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.15:9
PPI 390 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +62%
1001 nits
Nord N300
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
84.9%
Nord N300
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +31%
774
Nord N300
590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +30%
2311
Nord N300
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +17%
475035
Nord N300
407175
CPU 129705 124269
GPU 137609 135382
Memory 83375 75575
UX 125604 66210
Total score 475035 407175
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G +71%
2303
Nord N300
1343
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 2303 1343
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G +34%
11581
Nord N300
8612
Web score 9532 7518
Video editing 7448 4616
Photo editing 18557 16952
Data manipulation 11030 7050
Writing score 14777 11775
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 16:18 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 14:59 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 133 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Nord N300 +3%
41:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
Nord N300
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 October 2022
Release date March 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

