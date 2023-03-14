Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Realme 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 400K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 84.9% 10 Pro +6% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619 GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +10% 772 10 Pro 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +13% 2307 10 Pro 2041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +20% 479723 10 Pro 400820 CPU 129705 120294 GPU 137609 96769 Memory 83375 72749 UX 125604 110567 Total score 479723 400820 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 38 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a 10 Pro 38:40 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 10 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.