Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
65 out of 100
Realme 9 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (40:04 vs 33:03 hours)
  • Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (1001 against 607 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (60W versus 25W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.9%
PWM 253 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +65%
1001 nits
9 Pro Plus
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
84.9%
9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
9 Pro Plus +1%
2326
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
9 Pro Plus +5%
497461
CPU 129705 137440
GPU 137609 139027
Memory 83375 96443
UX 125604 128980
Total score 475035 497461
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 46.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 2303 2294
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G
11581
9 Pro Plus +5%
12126
Web score 9532 8601
Video editing 7448 6620
Photo editing 18557 29871
Data manipulation 11030 8555
Writing score 14777 18325
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 38 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 133 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +21%
40:04 hr
9 Pro Plus
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
9 Pro Plus +1%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2022
Release date March 2023 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 60 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
2. OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
3. Realme 9 vs Pro Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
5. Google Pixel 6a vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs A34 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs A34 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs A34 5G
9. Google Pixel 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs A34 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский