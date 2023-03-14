Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Oppo Reno 8T VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Oppo Reno 8T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 384K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 384K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +1% 84.9% Reno 8T 84.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +37% 772 Reno 8T 564 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +26% 2307 Reno 8T 1835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +25% 479723 Reno 8T 384747 CPU 129705 107250 GPU 137609 92215 Memory 83375 78459 UX 125604 104472 Total score 479723 384747 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13 OS size 38 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 Reno 8T n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 Reno 8T n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 Reno 8T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.