Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Oppo Reno 8T

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Oppo Reno 8T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 384K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Reno 8T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
84.9%
Reno 8T
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +37%
772
Reno 8T
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +26%
2307
Reno 8T
1835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +25%
479723
Reno 8T
384747
CPU 129705 107250
GPU 137609 92215
Memory 83375 78459
UX 125604 104472
Total score 479723 384747
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 ColorOS 13
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
