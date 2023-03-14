Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Oppo Reno 8T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 384K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|430 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1100 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +37%
772
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +26%
2307
1835
|CPU
|129705
|107250
|GPU
|137609
|92215
|Memory
|83375
|78459
|UX
|125604
|104472
|Total score
|479723
|384747
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|ColorOS 13
|OS size
|38 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1