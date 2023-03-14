Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 472K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
- 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 390 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|193.1 g (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2910 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 725
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|580 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2314
|CPU
|129705
|239274
|GPU
|137609
|354162
|Memory
|83375
|173012
|UX
|125604
|182318
|Total score
|472072
|946878
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|38 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|15:15 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.
