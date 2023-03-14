Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Realme GT Neo 5 SE 70 out of 100 VS 77 out of 100 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Realme GT Neo 5 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 472K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 472K) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 390 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (451 vs 390 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2 Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 390 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G 1001 nits GT Neo 5 SE n/a

Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 193.1 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 84.9% GT Neo 5 SE +4% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 38 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5500 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:55 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:15 hr - Watching video 17:29 hr - Gaming 05:54 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A34 5G 38:45 hr GT Neo 5 SE n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 112° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G 99 GT Neo 5 SE n/a Video quality Galaxy A34 5G 78 GT Neo 5 SE n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G 92 GT Neo 5 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.