Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Realme GT Neo 5 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5 SE
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (946K versus 472K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • 16% higher pixel density (451 vs 390 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
GT Neo 5 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
1001 nits
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 193.1 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
GT Neo 5 SE +4%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Realme GT Neo 5 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen2
Max clock 2600 MHz 2910 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 725
GPU clock 800 MHz 580 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~1781 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
472072
GT Neo 5 SE +101%
946878
CPU 129705 239274
GPU 137609 354162
Memory 83375 173012
UX 125604 182318
Total score 472072 946878
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:15 hr -
Watching video 17:29 hr -
Gaming 05:54 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
38:45 hr
GT Neo 5 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64M (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M2 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
