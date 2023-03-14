Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 44% higher pixel density (390 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A04 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G
1001 nits
Galaxy A04
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +4%
84.9%
Galaxy A04
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +478%
774
Galaxy A04
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +276%
2311
Galaxy A04
614
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +309%
475035
Galaxy A04
116236
CPU 129705 35950
GPU 137609 17438
Memory 83375 28804
UX 125604 34714
Total score 475035 116236
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2303 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9532 -
Video editing 7448 -
Photo editing 18557 -
Data manipulation 11030 -
Writing score 14777 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 38 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:53 hr -
Gaming 06:28 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Galaxy A04
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

