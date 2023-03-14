Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 130% higher peak brightness (1001 against 435 nits)
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 246K)
  • 44% higher pixel density (390 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A13 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 89.4%
PWM 253 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +130%
1001 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +5%
84.9%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +110%
2311
Galaxy A13 5G
1102
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +92%
475035
Galaxy A13 5G
246918
CPU 129705 77589
GPU 137609 57434
Memory 83375 52691
UX 125604 59678
Total score 475035 246918
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G +93%
2303
Galaxy A13 5G
1191
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 43 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2303 1191
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A34 5G +65%
11581
Galaxy A13 5G
6998
Web score 9532 5626
Video editing 7448 4953
Photo editing 18557 11749
Data manipulation 11030 6052
Writing score 14777 8339
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 38 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr -
Watching video 17:53 hr -
Gaming 06:28 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +10%
90.4 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2023 December 2021
Release date March 2023 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

