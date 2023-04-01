Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 227K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (477K versus 227K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1080

More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +8% 86.3% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +121% 766 Galaxy A14 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A34 5G +78% 2299 Galaxy A14 1295 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A34 5G +110% 477321 Galaxy A14 227213 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2023 February 2023 Release date April 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.