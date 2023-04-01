Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A30 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Samsung Galaxy A30 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 174K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 174K) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 900

More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 900 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30 Weighs 30 grams less

Weighs 30 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 616 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A30 544 nits

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 165 g (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +2% 86.3% Galaxy A30 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 3.1 OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:50 hr Watching video - 11:37 hr Gaming - 05:35 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A30 26:17 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 10 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A30 68.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 February 2019 Release date April 2023 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.