Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Comes with 1279 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.1% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 34% higher pixel density (437 vs 326 PPI)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (73 vs 66 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 116K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (633 against 546 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
iPhone 8 +253%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
iPhone 8 +134%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106833
iPhone 8 +90%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
iPhone 8 +124%
260965
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
iPhone 8 +15%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40 +2%
10:58 hr
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40 +67%
20:38 hr
12:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 8 is definitely a better buy.
