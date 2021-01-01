Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Apple iPhone 8

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Эпл Айфон 8
Samsung Galaxy A40
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Comes with 1279 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.1% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 34% higher pixel density (437 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (73 vs 66 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 116K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (633 against 546 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 437 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
546 nits
iPhone 8 +16%
633 nits
Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +31%
85.5%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
iPhone 8 +253%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
iPhone 8 +134%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
iPhone 8 +90%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
iPhone 8 +124%
260965
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 14.6 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
iPhone 8 +15%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40 +2%
10:58 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40 +67%
20:38 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +3%
82.6 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 September 2017
Release date April 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 8 is definitely a better buy.

