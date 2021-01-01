Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Samsung Galaxy A40
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (546 against 451 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 116K)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (89 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3100 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 98.6%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +21%
546 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Honor 20 +157%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Honor 20 +148%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Honor 20 +188%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Honor 20 +245%
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic 4.0
OS size 14.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Honor 20 +32%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Honor 20 +34%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Honor 20 +58%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +2%
82.6 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 May 2019
Release date April 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40
2. Mi A3 and Galaxy A40
3. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A40
4. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A40
5. P40 Lite and Galaxy A40
6. Mi 9T and Honor 20
7. iPhone 11 and Honor 20
8. iPhone XR and Honor 20
9. Nova 5T and Honor 20
10. P40 Lite and Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish