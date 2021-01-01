Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (546 against 451 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 116K)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (89 vs 73 hours)
- Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3100 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|98.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Honor 20 +157%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
Honor 20 +148%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106833
Honor 20 +188%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
Honor 20 +245%
402897
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Honor 20 +32%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Honor 20 +34%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Honor 20 +58%
32:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.
