Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (100 vs 73 hours)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (745 against 544 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
544 nits
Honor 50 +37%
745 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40
85.5%
Honor 50 +5%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 770 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Honor 50 +196%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
959
Honor 50 +207%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
139741
Honor 50 +264%
508174
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Honor 50 +55%
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Honor 50 +75%
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Honor 50 +68%
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Honor 50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 June 2021
Release date April 2019 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

