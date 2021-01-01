Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 392 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 35 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 139K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
- Shows 37% longer battery life (100 vs 73 hours)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (745 against 544 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|89.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
265
Honor 50 +196%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
959
Honor 50 +207%
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
139741
Honor 50 +264%
508174
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Honor 50 +55%
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Honor 50 +75%
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Honor 50 +68%
34:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2021
|Release date
|April 2019
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1