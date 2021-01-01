Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.