Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 9C

Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 123K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 265 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +20%
542 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +4%
85.5%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Honor 9C +25%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Honor 9C +46%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Honor 9C +26%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Honor 9C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 April 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

