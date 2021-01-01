Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 9X

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (542 against 461 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 56.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (99 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 123K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 265 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 99%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 969:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +18%
542 nits
Honor 9X
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Honor 9X +24%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Honor 9X +42%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Honor 9X +28%
157989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 14.6 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Honor 9X +23%
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Honor 9X +14%
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Honor 9X +38%
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +5%
81.6 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei P30 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A31
5. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10i
7. Huawei Honor 9X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 9X vs P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish