Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 66 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 123K)
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Shows 42% longer battery life (104 vs 73 hours)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.5%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|99.1%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
265
Honor 9X Pro +122%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
956
Honor 9X Pro +100%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
123188
Honor 9X Pro +151%
309512
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Honor 9X Pro +42%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Honor 9X Pro +27%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Honor 9X Pro +63%
33:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.
