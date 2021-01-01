Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A40
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (546 against 452 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (97 vs 73 hours)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 116K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3100 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +21%
546 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +4%
85.5%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Mate 20 Lite +26%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Mate 20 Lite +36%
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Mate 20 Lite +37%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Mate 20 Lite +40%
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 14.6 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Mate 20 Lite +33%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Mate 20 Lite +18%
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Mate 20 Lite +18%
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Mate 20 Lite +2%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 August 2018
Release date April 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Huawei P30 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A31
5. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Huawei P30 Lite
8. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish