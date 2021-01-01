Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 123K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +20%
542 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Nova 7 SE +140%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Nova 7 SE +153%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Nova 7 SE +206%
376752

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 April 2020
Release date April 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

