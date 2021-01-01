Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Nova 8i

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Samsung Galaxy A40
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (139K versus 122K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (542 against 495 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +9%
542 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40
85.5%
Nova 8i +5%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Nova 8i +25%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
954
Nova 8i +39%
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40 +14%
139578
Nova 8i
122411
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 11
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2021
Release date April 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

