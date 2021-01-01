Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei Nova 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (139K versus 122K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (542 against 495 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 12% higher pixel density (437 vs 391 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
- Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 261 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
61
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|89.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Nova 8i +25%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
954
Nova 8i +39%
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40 +14%
139578
122411
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (60% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2019
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.
