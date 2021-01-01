Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs P Smart S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Huawei P Smart S

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Хуавей P Смарт С
Huawei P Smart S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 126K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 265 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
P Smart S

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
558 nits
P Smart S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +3%
85.5%
P Smart S
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P Smart S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
P Smart S +26%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
972
P Smart S +43%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
126125
P Smart S +50%
189251

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
P Smart S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
83.4 dB
P Smart S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 June 2020
Release date April 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart S. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
