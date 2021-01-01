Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Meizu Note 9

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Samsung Galaxy A40
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (546 against 442 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 116K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 437 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +24%
546 nits
Note 9
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40
85.5%
Note 9
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 770 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Note 9 +82%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40 +4%
947
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Note 9 +64%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Note 9 +71%
199629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Flyme 7.2
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 9. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A40
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A40
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A40
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A40
5. Huawei P40 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A40
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Meizu Note 9
7. Apple iPhone XS and Meizu Note 9
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Meizu Note 9
9. Apple iPhone X and Meizu Note 9
10. Meizu 16 Plus and Meizu Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish