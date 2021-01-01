Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Motorola Moto G50

Samsung Galaxy A40
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (546 against 358 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 82% longer battery life (133 vs 73 hours)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 116K)
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 93.2%
PWM 245 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 9 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +53%
546 nits
Moto G50
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +3%
85.5%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 770 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Moto G50 +93%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Moto G50 +72%
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Moto G50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Moto G50 +106%
240452
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 14.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Moto G50 +92%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Moto G50 +74%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Moto G50 +112%
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +4%
82.6 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

