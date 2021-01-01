Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Nokia 6.2

Samsung Galaxy A40
Nokia 6.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3100 mAh
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 116K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 437 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 82.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 9 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1528:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Nokia 6.2 +5%
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +4%
85.5%
Nokia 6.2
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1770 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 509
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Nokia 6.2 +4%
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Nokia 6.2 +32%
1250
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Nokia 6.2 +9%
116181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Nokia 6.2 +25%
146322
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 14.6 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Nokia 6.2 +1%
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40 +27%
10:58 hr
Nokia 6.2
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Nokia 6.2 +29%
26:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Nokia 6.2 +2%
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 6.2.

