Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Nokia 6.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3100 mAh
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 116K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|82.5%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|100%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1528:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Nokia 6.2 +4%
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
Nokia 6.2 +32%
1250
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106833
Nokia 6.2 +9%
116181
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
Nokia 6.2 +25%
146322
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Android One
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Nokia 6.2 +1%
10:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40 +27%
10:58 hr
8:30 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Nokia 6.2 +29%
26:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|0.975 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 6.2.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3