Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Nokia X20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 80 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 143K)
- Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1370 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3100 mAh
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (623 against 556 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 517 and 267 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|79.8%
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|98.7%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|30.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|923:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
267
Nokia X20 +94%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
973
Nokia X20 +72%
1675
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
143241
Nokia X20 +129%
328019
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2019
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X20 is definitely a better buy.
