Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Nokia X20

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Нокиа X20
Samsung Galaxy A40
Nokia X20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 80 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 143K)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1370 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3100 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (623 against 556 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 517 and 267 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 98.7%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 30.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 923:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
556 nits
Nokia X20 +12%
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +7%
85.5%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 770 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
267
Nokia X20 +94%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
973
Nokia X20 +72%
1675
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
143241
Nokia X20 +129%
328019
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 14.6 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Nokia X20 +1%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 April 2021
Release date April 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
