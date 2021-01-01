Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.