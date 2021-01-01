Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (546 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Comes with 945 mAh larger battery capacity: 4045 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (91 vs 73 hours)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 116K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 392 and 261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +9%
546 nits
Realme 3 Pro
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 770 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Realme 3 Pro +50%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Realme 3 Pro +60%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Realme 3 Pro +45%
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Realme 3 Pro +41%
164341
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Realme 3 Pro +34%
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Realme 3 Pro +42%
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Realme 3 Pro +49%
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Realme 3 Pro +9%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 3 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

