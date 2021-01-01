Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Oppo Realme C21 VS Samsung Galaxy A40 Oppo Realme C21 Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 15W fast charging

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (553 against 454 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21 Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Reverse charging feature

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 437 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 80.8% Display tests RGB color space 142.6% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A40 +22% 553 nits Realme C21 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A40 +6% 85.5% Realme C21 80.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1770 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A40 +53% 267 Realme C21 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A40 968 Realme C21 +3% 995 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A40 +7% 140996 Realme C21 131831 CPU 46590 39772 GPU 20362 16631 Memory 28369 33664 UX 45229 41494 Total score 140996 131831 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A40 404 Realme C21 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 404 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy A40 10:05 hr Realme C21 n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy A40 10:58 hr Realme C21 n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy A40 20:38 hr Realme C21 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 5984 x 4140 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A40 82.6 dB Realme C21 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2019 March 2021 Release date April 2019 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21.