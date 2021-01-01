Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Realme C21Y – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (553 against 403 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 140K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 267 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Realme C21Y

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +37%
553 nits
Realme C21Y
403 nits
Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +5%
85.5%
Realme C21Y
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Unisoc T610
Max. clock 1770 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
267
Realme C21Y +31%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
968
Realme C21Y +36%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
140996
Realme C21Y +38%
195245
CPU 46590 65335
GPU 20362 32342
Memory 28369 38660
UX 45229 57207
Total score 140996 195245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 404 -
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Realme C21Y
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Realme C21Y
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 June 2021
Release date April 2019 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21Y.

