Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.