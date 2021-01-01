Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Realme X50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Oppo Realme X50

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Оппо Реалми X50
Samsung Galaxy A40
Oppo Realme X50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 62 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (261K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3100 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (587 against 546 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Realme X50

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Realme X50 +8%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +2%
85.5%
Realme X50
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Realme X50 +139%
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Realme X50 +108%
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Realme X50 +167%
284731
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Realme X50 +124%
261673
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Realme X50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Realme X50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Realme X50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 December 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy A40
5. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A40
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Oppo Realme X50
7. Oppo Realme XT vs Oppo Realme X50
8. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish