Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Oppo Realme X50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 62 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (261K versus 116K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3100 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (587 against 546 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.9 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|142.6%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|1770 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Realme X50 +139%
625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
Realme X50 +108%
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
106833
Realme X50 +167%
284731
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
Realme X50 +124%
261673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|14.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.49 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X50 is definitely a better buy.
