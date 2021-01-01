Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Realme X7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Oppo Realme X7

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Оппо Реалми X7
Oppo Realme X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 123K)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3100 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 265 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Realme X7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 82.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
542 nits
Realme X7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +4%
85.5%
Realme X7
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Realme X7 +118%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Realme X7 +75%
1672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Realme X7 +166%
327385

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Realme X7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Realme X7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Realme X7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB
Realme X7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 September 2020
Release date April 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
