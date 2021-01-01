Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Oppo Realme XT

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (542 against 444 nits)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 123K)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (100 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 98.9%
PWM 245 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +22%
542 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%
Realme XT
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 770 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Realme XT +52%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Realme XT +56%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Realme XT +73%
213548

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 14.6 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Realme XT +30%
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Realme XT +54%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Realme XT +50%
30:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB
Realme XT +8%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme XT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P30 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A31
5. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Oppo Realme XT and Huawei Nova 5T
10. Oppo Realme XT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish