Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 123K)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (592 against 542 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
542 nits
Reno 4 Lite +9%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%
Reno 4 Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 770 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
265
Reno 4 Lite +50%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Reno 4 Lite +56%
1491
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
123188
Reno 4 Lite +68%
206353

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 September 2020
Release date April 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

